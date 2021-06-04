Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

