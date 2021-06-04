BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 139.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

