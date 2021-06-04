P. Michael Miller Sells 76,085 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 76,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $889,433.65.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, P. Michael Miller sold 22,768 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $254,546.24.

On Tuesday, May 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 24,327 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $253,487.34.

On Thursday, May 20th, P. Michael Miller sold 18,605 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $193,864.10.

On Thursday, May 13th, P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $210,206.19.

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $422,300.00.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

