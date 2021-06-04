Gregory M. Bridgeford Acquires 5,100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DLTR stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

