iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IRTC. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC opened at $61.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.58.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

