Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 122 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.75, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.