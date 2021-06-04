Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 723 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

