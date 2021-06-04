Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $137.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.11. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.