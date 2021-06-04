Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,099 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.78. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.04 and a 52 week high of $122.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,147 over the last three months. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

