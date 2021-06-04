Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 14,738 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 197,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00.

