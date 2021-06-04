Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 483 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 42.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,736 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FXE opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.74. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $115.86.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

