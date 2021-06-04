Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.56.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.