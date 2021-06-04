Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Simply Good Foods worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 30.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $33.98 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

