Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,605,000 after acquiring an additional 201,430 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

