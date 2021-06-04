Analyzing Stellantis (STLA) and Its Peers

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 14.98 Stellantis Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 37.68

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stellantis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 916 2282 2592 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ competitors have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

