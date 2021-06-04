Reviewing Asensus Surgical (ASXC) & The Competition

Asensus Surgical (NYSE: ASXC) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Asensus Surgical to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Asensus Surgical and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million -$59.31 million -4.29 Asensus Surgical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 68.50

Asensus Surgical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Asensus Surgical Competitors 895 3819 7031 187 2.55

Asensus Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01% Asensus Surgical Competitors -666.98% -89.08% -17.78%

Summary

Asensus Surgical competitors beat Asensus Surgical on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

