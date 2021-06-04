Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) to Buy

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

NYSE TCS opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $655.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Container Store Group by 6,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

