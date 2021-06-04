PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of AGS opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

