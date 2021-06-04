Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $221.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.14. Cavco Industries has a one year low of $162.88 and a one year high of $242.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 12.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

