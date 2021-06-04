The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by Maxim Group to Hold

Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The Joint has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,932,903. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.