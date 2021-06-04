Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,222 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,351,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 479,787 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after purchasing an additional 380,713 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 396.77 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.99.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.