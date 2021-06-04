Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of AMERISAFE worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.90 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.44.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

