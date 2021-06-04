Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.40. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.