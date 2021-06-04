Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 19,107 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,056 call options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.47.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 1,063,878 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,748.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,276,344 shares of company stock worth $11,393,157 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

