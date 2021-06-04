Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,727 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,522% compared to the typical volume of 104 call options.

UGP opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

