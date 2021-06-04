Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.