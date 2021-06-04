$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.