$28.33 Million in Sales Expected for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will post sales of $28.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

HRTX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560 in the last 90 days. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

