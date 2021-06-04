Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 462,325 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

