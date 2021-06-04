ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Barclays from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.23.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of -396.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.86. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,278.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 22,129 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,016 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $76,021,000 after buying an additional 292,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

