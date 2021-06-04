Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

PROG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

PROG opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 472,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $2,196,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Progenity by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

