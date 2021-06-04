Barclays Increases The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $65.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.45.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

