Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -282.80 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 127.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after acquiring an additional 518,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

