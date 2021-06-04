Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Up 4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) shares were up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 15,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,253,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $541.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 24.74, a quick ratio of 24.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

