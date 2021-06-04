Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 58,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,399,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 256.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 356,103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 360.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 100.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

