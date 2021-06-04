Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.06

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 10380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.05 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

In related news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

