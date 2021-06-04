So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,052,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

A number of research firms have commented on SY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.00 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in So-Young International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

