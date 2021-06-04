Jeffrey Joseph Mccall Sells 10,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Joseph Mccall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $57.09 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

