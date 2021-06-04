Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) EVP Buys $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Franchise Group stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

