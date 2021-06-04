Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) EVP Buys $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Franchise Group stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.98.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
