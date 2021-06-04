Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 39,408 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

TSE:ABX opened at C$28.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.71.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.4904186 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

