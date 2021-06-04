Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.30.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $129.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.33. Elastic has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,475 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $144,347,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after purchasing an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,389,000 after acquiring an additional 611,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

