Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOK. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Nokia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a PEG ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nokia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

