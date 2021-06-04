Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $140.00 at BTIG Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.56.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.35 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $335,244.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,775.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.