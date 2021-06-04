Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,152,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

NTLA opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

