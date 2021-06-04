Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,701 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

