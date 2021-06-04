Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 60,289 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,289 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Symons Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $3,937,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 348,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 232,414 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000.

SH stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

