United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Position Reduced by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Airlines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,392,000 after buying an additional 80,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 372,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.