The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,532 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 96.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 110.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,780 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

