Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.16.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

