Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after buying an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crocs by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $101.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $109.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.